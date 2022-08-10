BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UnitedHealthcare announced Wednesday that they have donated $1 million in grants to six community-based nonprofits across the state.

Three of the donations will be to organizations in Western New York. $115,000 will go to Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo to expand the Healthy Eating Habits summer program. $65,000 will be donated to Resource Council of WNY to establish the R-Kids Cupboard children’s food pantry and create a demonstration kitchen to hold cooking classes for the community. Finally, $30,000 will be donated to Buffalo State College Foundation to purchase a freezer for Milligan’s Food Pantry and expand services and programming for students.

In total, UnitedHealthcare has donated $11 million in grants nationwide.