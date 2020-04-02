1  of  4
Univera Healthcare waiving out of pocket costs for COVID-19 for 60 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–For the next 60 days, Univera Healthcare says it will waive out of pocket costs for COVID-19 medical testing, diagnosis, and treatment.

It will waive the member’s copayment or cost-share even if the treatment is delivered in a hospital, according to Univera.

This applies to fully insured employer groups, individual market qualified health plans, and Medicare Advantage members.

Univera also says it will work with self-funded customers who want to take a similar approach so it can meet members’ needs during this time.

“We want people to get the medical care they need to fight this insidious virus,” said Univera Healthcare president Art Wingerter. “These are our neighbors and friends who are sick and hurting. This is why Univera is here.”

