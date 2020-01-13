University at Buffalo receives grant to support indigenous studies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB received a grant worth more than $3 million from the Mellon Foundation to support a proposed department of Indigenous Studies.

A spokesperson for UB says this builds on a 50-year tradition of indigenous scholarships at the university and is a reflection of the dedicated and enduring efforts of faculty and students over the decades.

The proposed department, which will launch over the next four years, will focus on humanities-centered research, educational programs, and community outreach aimed at addressing key issues central to indigenous life in the region.

“UB is committed to becoming much more accessible to indigenous students and scholars, and more supportive of the indigenous nations,” said Robin Schulze, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Topics and issues covered in this department include: