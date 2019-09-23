University at Buffalo to unveil newest autonomous vehicle Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The University at Buffalo says they will unveil the newest autonomous vehicle tomorrow.

Being made possible through donations from Monro Muffler Brake, Inc., and West Herr Auto Group, the event will take place at 10 a.m. in front of the Barbara and Jack Davis Hall on the North Campus.

Officials at UB say the customized Lincoln MKZ will help boost the university’s research enterprise in connected and autonomous vehicles.

“These partnerships enable us to improve transportation safety, create smarter traffic systems, harness the power of big data to address transportation challenges and develop safer, more sustainable vehicles,” Interim Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Rajan Batta said.

UB says this vehicle is the latest effort to promote new transportation options, joining the self-driving electric shuttle bus, The Olli bus, which was introduced to campus in 2018.