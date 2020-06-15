University at Buffalo, UB Athletics announce phased plan for reopening in fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The University at Buffalo, and more specifically, UB Athletics, both announced a phased return to campus in the fall on Monday.

University officials say they will offer educational and research programs under a “modified in-person” format.

Determinations about the fall semester and a phased return for employees will align with Governor Cuomo’s guidelines for reopening the state, the university said.

Here are the current details for reopening plans on the academic side:

Courses

Course format (in-person, hybrid in-person/online, or fully remote) will be based on course goals and curricular/clinical requirements.

In-person, seated classroom instruction will be designed to provide six feet of physical distancing. Face coverings will be required.

Students will receive a communication this summer confirming the instructional format of their classes.

Some professional programs will follow their regular academic calendars.

Academic calendar

Classes will start Aug. 31; the semester will conclude Dec. 21

UB is considering holding classes on Labor Day.

All instruction will shift to distance learning after fall recess, which starts Nov. 25. The final three weeks of the semester will be conducted remotely.

The Health Sciences schools’ academic calendars will remain as originally scheduled due to program requirements.

Campus health and safety

UB will follow all public health guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and using face coverings.

There will be a reduction in density in classrooms, student housing, and offices across campus.

The university will adhere to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as New York State, related to cleaning, providing protective barriers, controlling foot traffic flows, and using elevators and stairwells.

Face coverings will be provided for faculty, staff and students.

Student life

Residence halls will be open, with reduced occupancy to enable physical distancing.

Dining services will be available, with additional takeout and delivery options.

Libraries will be open and services will be available remotely and in-person.

Screening, testing and tracing

UB’s COVID-19 planning structure includes a Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing Protocol Committee, chaired by Dr. Michael Cain, Vice President for Health Sciences and Dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

UB’s protocol for the fall semester will be built on evidence-based medicine and include screening, contact tracing, education, and appropriate testing for faculty, staff and students.

Additional details will be provided by UB officials as plans for the fall semester are finalized, and health guidelines and protocols are implemented.

UB says additional employees are beginning to return to campus this month, and some research facilities have begun the process of reopening.

For more information and updates, click here.

UB Athletics says it will have a phased return-to-campus plan for student-athletes to begin on-campus, voluntary workouts.

Officials say they will follow the NCAA Resocialization Plan, a plan that works under federal guidelines.

“We are excited to welcome our student-athletes back to campus,” Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said. “While we look forward to their return, we want to make sure we follow all the proper guidelines and protocol to ensure their health and safety. We are confident that by following the plan in place we can keep our student-athletes safe while they prepare for their upcoming seasons.”

Football student-athletes will return first and must follow a three-phase plan.

The Athletic Department says the first phase will consist of groups of no more than 10 individuals performing strength training and physical conditioning over two weeks.

In phase two, groups of no more than 50 individuals can perform strength training, physical conditioning, unopposed route running, and drill techniques.

Phase three will start after two weeks of phase two, which consists of strength training, physical conditioning, routes, and drill techniques, UB says.

Students-athletes currently living on campus or locally will be the first to resume workouts beginning this week.

On June 22 out-of-town, returning student-athletes will be brought back to campus to begin the three-phase plan.

UB Athletics officials say walk-ons and incoming freshmen are set to start training on July 6.

Also beginning July 6, student-athletes from other select teams will begin a similar phased plan to return to campus for workouts.

The department says upon returning to campus, and before any workout can begin, all student-athletes will be given a COVID-19 baseline test.

