University police at Buffalo State urge safety as the semester begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Classes are in session at Buffalo State College, and officials there are encouraging students and staff to keep safety in mind when traveling on and off the campus.

This safety reminder comes after University police say a student was robbed on Elmwood Avenue by knifepoint over the weekend near Rockwell Hall.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the incident is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, Campus police say there are several things students staff can do to keep safe.



There’s shuttles operating throughout the day and night and also 44 emergency blue light phones.



The phones are posted at various locations across campus.



University police chief, Peter Carey says increasing awareness of your surroundings is key to safety.

“Buffalo State is a campus that you can pretty much get from one point to another within just a few minutes, for that few minutes, your safety is more important than anything that’s on your phone, so leave your phone in your pocket or your purse while you’re walking around on campus and pay attention to your surroundings and get to where you’re going safely,” Carey said.

He also says if an incident does happen on campus, like a robbery or an assault, you should call Campus police and not 911.