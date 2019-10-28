Live Now
Student brings handgun to Nichols School

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A spokesperson for Nichols School says an individual came forward to tell school officials this afternoon that an “Upper School” student brought a handgun onto campus.

Officials say during a search, an unloaded handgun was found, with bullets nearby.

The student was detained, and the handgun was secured while Buffalo Police were called.

According to the school, the student is no longer enrolled there.

We’ve reached out to Buffalo Police for comment and are waiting to hear back.

