BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U-Haul box truck was found abandoned in the Buffalo River on Friday morning.

Police say they were responding to a water rescue call when the truck was located just before 8 a.m. near the Cargill Grain Elevator and Ohio Street railyard south of downtown. The U-Haul appears to be purposefully dumped, according to police.

The truck was unoccupied when police arrived. Buffalo fire officials were also at the scene when a News 4 photographer got there.

