BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Board of Education has a donation from the Buffalo Sabres Foundation on their agenda for Wednesday night.

The foundation is prepared to donate up to $16,000 to the school district in order for it to establish literacy hubs. The goal is to create one or two literacy hubs per school year over two years, with launch events that involve Sabres players.

These hubs would “provide decodable reading resources to schools and students” and “raise awareness of the importance of literacy,” according to a document found in the board’s agenda.

The board meeting, where this could be approved, will take place at 5:30 p.m.