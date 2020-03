BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Anthony Delmaro is wanted by NYS Parole for violating his parole and is wanted for questioning in roofing scams.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to Delmaro’s arrest.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest can contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.