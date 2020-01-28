Up to $2,500 being offered for arrest of man wanted for violating parole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jessie Bonner is wanted for violating his parole.

NYS Parole says Bonner is currently on parole for robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

He’s 5’10”, 190 lbs, and has tattoos on his chest and right arm.

According to officials, due to his history, Bonner is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through their app.