Up to $2,500 being offered for information on Box Avenue arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on an arson on Box Ave. in Buffalo.

According to Crime Stoppers, the fire occurred on October 9. Authorities are looking for the people who are responsible for it.

Crime Stoppers shared two photos of people they’re looking to identify. Anyone who recognizes them can call (716) 867-6161 or leave a tip in the Buffalo Tips app.