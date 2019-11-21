Up to $2,500 being offered for information on wanted man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Larry Goins, Jr. is being sought by authorities, and up to $2,500 is being offered for information on his whereabouts.

Goins, 22, stands at 6’2″ and weighs 230 lbs.

He is wanted by the NFTA for unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal trespassing.

Goins should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.