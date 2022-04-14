BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a burglary that took place on Grant Street.
According to them, it happened on Tuesday. Crime Stoppers shared a couple of photos they’re looking to learn more about.
Anyone with information that could help investigators can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
