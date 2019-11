BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a man wanted by local authorities.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering the hefty reward for information leading to the arrest of Sharon Thompson.

Thompson, 27, is wanted for absconding from federal probation.

He is described as 5’8″ and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.