Up to $5,000 being offered for information in 2013 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $2,500, and Erie County Child Protective Services is offering up to $2,500 for a total of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of Richard Abrams.

Abrams was killed on August 25, 2013, on Olin Lane in Lackawanna.

Authorities say they urge citizens with information to come forward.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.