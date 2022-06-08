BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information related to a shooting that took place almost two years ago.
Authorities want to identify the person pictured above in connection with a shooting at 1516 Niagara St. They say it happened on September 6, 2020.
Anyone with information on this can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.