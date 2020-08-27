Up to $7,500 being offered for arrest in 2018 homicide on Delaware Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of Michael Moffit.

Moffit was killed on July 21, 2018, on Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Authorities urge citizens to come forward with information.

Anyone that has information can contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or can submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.