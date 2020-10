BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Joseph Sanchez.

Officials say Sanchez was killed on August 2 on Herkimer Street in the City of Buffalo.

Authorities are urging citizens with information to come forward.

Those with information leading to the arrest are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.