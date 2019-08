BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers Buffalo is looking for information on the death of Hasan Jefferson.

Jefferson was killed on Gallatin Ave. in Buffalo on June 4.

Up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who caused his death.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit tips through the Buffalo Tips app.