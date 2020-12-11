Up to $7,500 being offered for information on January 2017 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for help solving a nearly four-year-old homicide.

On New Year’s Day 2017, Alvin McDowell was killed at 15 McNeely Way in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who can help law enforcement officers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.