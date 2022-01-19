Up to $7,500 being offered for information on May homicide in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers wants to find out who killed Tiffany Carden.

Carden was killed this past May on Bissell Avenue in Buffalo, and up to $7,500 is being offered for information on her death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.