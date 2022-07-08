BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information on the death of Alexy Ortiz.

On June 28, Ortiz was fatally shot on the Scajaquada Expressway near Delaware Avenue. He was 19 years old.

That night, another person, age 21, was also shot, but they survived.

Anyone with information that could help Buffalo police in their investigation can call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.