Upcoming second annual ‘Icecycle’ event projected to raise more than $180K for Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalonians will have the chance to participate in a unique cycling activity on ice while raising money for a good cause.

It’s called Icecycle and it’s happening March 11 and 12 at Riverworks. It’s the second year of the event which raises money for Roswell Park.

“We’re in Buffalo, it’s cold, we love to do everything and anything that has to do with the snow that’s what we do here in Buffalo so why not do something different and challenging and represent us the best way we can by riding bikes on the ice,” said co-chair Missy Fogarty.

Fogarty led a warm-up class Wednesday at Riverworks to show the community what the event is all about.

Local studios and gyms will be leading the classes during the event.

Last year, the event raised $180,000 for Roswell Park and this year it’s projected to raise more.

Sydney Riedel is doing the ride for her husband and uncle who are currently battling cancer and her grandpa who is a cancer survivor.

“Once it really hit home, it was so close, when I saw that it spoke to me a lot more to try to do something to try to help raise money for this thing I’m personally going through,” Riedel said.

Icecycle is a way to do a fun and unique fitness activity while raising money for a great cause.

“I’m more doing it for the fundraising money to go towards research to help cure those cancers that are incurable,” Riedel said.

Steve Procknal is an Icecycle instructor and knows firsthand how much that research can help.

His father has been battling five different cancers over the course of 13 years with the help of new treatments from Roswell Park.

“Not only are you making yourself feel good by doing something great, but at the end of the day you get to leave knowing that your donation is gonna help a family out like mine. My father’s living proof that these dollars do go to something and every time I walk into my house and see my father walk that’s the miracle of the funds we’ve raised from different events like this,” Procknal said.

They’re bringing in more studios and bikes this time around and hopefully more participants.

“We’re hoping to really blow this out of the water and make this event huge this year and next,” Fogarty said.

People can sign up online until the day of the event.