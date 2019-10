BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police identified the two people killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Seneca Street at Pomona Place.

Police say A.J. Twentyfive III, 33, and Kristin LaBruno, 32, were killed.

Police on scene said that the two people inside a Toyota Sedan were hit by a Maserati around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The people in the Maserati were also taken to the hospital but police said they are expected to recover.

Police said the investigation continues.