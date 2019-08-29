Live Now
Upgrades and renovations coming to Elmwood Village library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Crane Branch of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library will undergo interior renovations, including restrooms for people who have disabilities and also a new elevator.

It will happen because of $1.2 in funding announced on Thursday library officials as well as Republican State Sen. Chris Jacobs and Democratic Assemblyman Sean Ryan.

Both Ryan and Jacobs said they led a bipartisan effort to restore library aid to the state budget after a $20 million reduction was initially called for.

