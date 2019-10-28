Upstate Niagara Cooperative signs agreement to acquire Byrne Dairy operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Upstate Niagara Cooperative signed an agreement to purchase Byrne Dairy operations, including the plant located in Syracuse, and several distribution centers throughout the state.

The company is signing a long-term licensing agreement for the continued use of the Byrne Dairy brand, which will join already established brands, Upstate Farms, Intense Milk, Milk for Life, Bison, and Valley Farms as part of the deal.

Operations will be managed by existing employees, according to Upstate Niagara Cooperative.

CEO of Upstate Niagara Cooperative Lawrence Webster had this to say about today’s agreement:

This acquisition is a strategic investment by our member-owners toward continued and long-term growth for our cooperative and will strengthen our ability to continue to provide award-winning products and exceptional customer service while expanding our reach into adjoining markets. We are excited and eager to embark on this new chapter of our cooperative’s journey and are committed to completing the transition as seamlessly as possible for the employees and customers impacted.” Lawrence Webster CEO of Upstate Niagara Cooperative

The deal is expected to be completed within the next 40 days.