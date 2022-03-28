BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday was the opening day of the United States national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” — a new stage production of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Brought to the stage by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, the play stars Richard Thomas as lawyer Atticus Finch — a widowed father of two who fights for the acquittal of an innocent Black man accused of raping a white woman in 1930s Alabama.

Thomas is best known for his role as John-Boy Walton in the 1970s TV show “The Waltons.” His entrance to the stage was welcomed with applause during Sunday afternoon’s debut at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Just before the actors took the stage that afternoon, Sher came out to address the crowd, sharing praise for Buffalo and letting the crowd know that the cast was understandably nervous, but nonetheless excited for the debut performance.

In a bold move, Sher revealed to the audience that the show had only run through a full rehearsal once before Sunday afternoon. But if there were any nerves, you couldn’t tell.

This national tour follows the Broadway debut of Sorkin’s adaptation, which was performed in 2018 to critical acclaim.

“To Kill A Mockingbird” will be in Buffalo through Saturday night, with the final performance happening at 8 p.m. To get tickets, click or tap here.