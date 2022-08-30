BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill a couple of positions in Buffalo, and there’s a week left to apply.

The Buffalo Vehicle Maintenance Facility (1200 William St.) is hiring two automotive technicians. The hours are weekdays from 3-11 p.m. and the pay starts at $28.74/hour.

Ten paid federal holidays are included with this job, as well as health and life insurance, and a retirement plan with employer contribution.

To be eligible, applicants must pass all pre-employment suitability factors, including a background check. Also, applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record with at least two years of driving experience.

With a deadline of September 6, anyone who’s interested in working as an automotive technician can learn more about applying here.