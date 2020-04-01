USPS reminding people of online services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Postal Service is reminding people of ways they can utilize postal functions without even leaving the house.

Purchase Stamps

Stamps can be purchased at usps.com. They’re then delivered to your home. Local post offices can also be asked to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form.

Send a Package

Free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, as well as other package supplies, can be purchased at usps.com and delivered to your address. Mailing labels can be printed.

Package Pickup

Free carrier pickups can be scheduled at usps.com