USPS reminding people of online services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Postal Service is reminding people of ways they can utilize postal functions without even leaving the house.
Purchase Stamps
Stamps can be purchased at usps.com. They’re then delivered to your home. Local post offices can also be asked to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form.
Send a Package
Free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, as well as other package supplies, can be purchased at usps.com and delivered to your address. Mailing labels can be printed.
Package Pickup
Free carrier pickups can be scheduled at usps.com