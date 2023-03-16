BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will kick off early on USS The Sullivans, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary year.

Thursday from 5-8 p.m., the decommissioned World War II-era ship will be open for tours.

Courtney Speckmann, the director of programs and community engagement at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, joined us to share what attendees can expect during the celebration. Watch the video above and click/tap here to learn more.