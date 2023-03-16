BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will kick off early on USS The Sullivans, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary year.
Thursday from 5-8 p.m., the decommissioned World War II-era ship will be open for tours.
Courtney Speckmann, the director of programs and community engagement at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, joined us to share what attendees can expect during the celebration. Watch the video above and click/tap here to learn more.
Latest Posts
- Mexican pharmacies selling fentanyl- and meth-laced pills, study finds
- Rubio: US should fly more drones over Black Sea, protect them with jets
- Planet Palooza! When 5 planets will be visible in the night sky
- Goldman Sachs sees 35 percent chance of recession in next year
- Search for missing Florida veteran turns up cars submerged for over 40 years
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.