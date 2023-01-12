BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After pumping thousands of gallons of oily, watery waste out of USS The Sullivans last year, crews are getting water out of the ship again.

The Sullivans took on water as a result of the blizzard that struck western New York just before Christmas.

“The compartments, which were B1 and B2, probably more commonly known as the boiler and engine rooms, took in about 30 to 32 inches of water,” Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park President and CEO Paul Marzello said. “So, we have already begun the process of pumping it out.”

When the World War II-era vessel started to partially sink last year, support to save it came from across the world, including at least 25 states and seven different countries.

In a conference last year, Marzello said “She is a gift to Buffalo, New York” and “she represents the courage and the honor and the commitment, of not only the five Sullivan boys who that ship is named after but the thousands of veterans that have served this country.”

The Naval Park is currently closed for the winter, but its planned reopening is March 25.