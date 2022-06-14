BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was in Buffalo on Tuesday morning to announce new funding for USS The Sullivans.

$500,000 will be going to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to help fix the ship, which started sinking earlier this year before being brought upright again.

Over three weeks, more than 500,00 gallons of water were pumped out of the World War II-era ship.