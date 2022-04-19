BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As crews work around the clock on USS The Sullivans, the community is doing everything it can to make those long days a little easier.

Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park officials said since last week, people and businesses in the community have been donating food, money, and anything else the crew needs.

Naval park education director Steven Tedesco said the food donations give them one less thing to worry about during this tough time.

“The food has just been coming in and we have [about] 58 people today and that’s a lot of people that are hungry and they want to keep their mind on safety and so do we, so the food coming in has been an absolute blessing, really,” he said.

The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls and Sports City Pizza in Buffalo each donated several pizzas.

Tuesday’s lunch was donated by Pat Ardent, a staff member at the naval park gift shop.

The team at the Explore and More museum donated money and food.

Joe Miranda and his family gave the crew two microwaves, which are now set up on site.

Freed Maxick CPAs committed to buying the crew breakfast and lunch.

Tedesco said the city is living up to its reputation.

“The outreach has been absolutely amazing the support that the community, that Buffalo, has given to us- you know they call it the city of good neighbors for a reason and it is shining through right now.”



He said eventually they’ll need help cleaning on site and he has no doubt the community will step up once again – because that’s Buffalo.

Anyone else looking to donate can visit savethesullivans.org or just bring food down to the naval park.

