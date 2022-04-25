BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, released an update on USS The Sullivans Sunday evening.

Naval Park Director of Museum Collections and Curator Shane Stephenson provided an update on the status of USS The Sullivans Sunday evening.

Stephenson said crews were “test pumping” areas on USS The Sullivans Sunday afternoon, preparing for the actual pumping to raise the ship. Stephenson said that will likely occur within the next two or three days.

“We are currently at a 14.1 degree list. When she first started, she was about 30 [degrees], so more than 50% she has come up to port.”

Stephenson said the reduction in angle is a good thing, as the ship is not sliding deeper into the river. He also said crews removed 26 cubic yards of oily contaminated materials and debris and 13 holes have been plugged. More than 200 yards of absorbent boom were replaced with new or clean absorbent materials.

He said 13,000 gallons of contaminated water have been pumped out and put into nearby containers from Miller Environmental Group. The water being pumped out Sunday afternoon was what he described as “pure river water.”

In all, approximately 50,000 gallons of water has been removed from the ship.

“We actually feel really good about today’s update,” They feel that they’re going to start the work — the actual pumping — after the pumping plan and the data has been collated… you can do it from there.”

Air monitoring has also been taking place inside the ship, and on Sunday, all readings were normal.

Dozens of artifacts have been rescued from the ship. They’re now in the care of the Buffalo Naval Park curator.

Stephenson thanked viewers for their continued support before signing off on the update. The Naval Park also released a video, produced last year and intended to be released later this year, to help spread the word about efforts to save the ship.