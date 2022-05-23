BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With USS The Sullivans sitting upright once again, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park is ready to reopen.

The park will be open to the public on Memorial Day weekend, remaining open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first official day people can come back is Saturday, May 28.

Visitors can check out the museum building, USS Little Rock and USS Croaker, but there’s still work to be done on USS The Sullivans.

A Memorial Day ceremony will take place Monday at 10 a.m.

“The Monuments Garden will be blanketed with 7,300 small American flags to represent the number of veterans who have lost their battle with PTSD since last Memorial Day,” the Naval Park said.

Anyone heading to the Naval Park must get their ticket by 4 p.m. on the day of their visit.