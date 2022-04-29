BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park and others are scheduled to provide an update on USS The Sullivans at 2 p.m.
Watch the press conference live in the video player above.
New on WIVB.com
- WATCH: Town of Tonawanda Police rescue man from burning SUV
- Officials provide update on USS The Sullivans
- Buffalo man pleads guilty on manslaughter charge for beating death of 71-year-old woman
- Maid of the Mist reopens for the season
- Buffalo man who fired pistol 9 times during drug deal pleads guilty
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.