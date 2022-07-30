BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced Saturday that he has secured $7.5 million to complete the repairs and fully restore USS The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval and Military Park.

In April, the ship began to sink due to a serious hull breach and Schumer came to Buffalo to pledge his support to help get federal funding to repair the landmark. $2.5 million will come from the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund and $5 million will come from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Fund. The funding will go directly into ensuring the ship’s permanent display.

“This investment will mean the restoration of the USS The Sullivans and secure its place in Buffalo’s Naval and Military Park for generations to come,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. “I was proud to stand with Senator Schumer almost immediately after the ship began to sink and once again he has delivered for an iconic Buffalo institution.”

Sen. Schumer discussed the process of obtaining the funds.

“In April I put out an SOS to the feds — Save Our Sullivans — and promised it would be all hands on deck until we got the funding needed to restore this pride and joy of Buffalo. Now I am proud to announce that hope is on the horizon to fully restore the USS The Sullivans and ensure she remains at Canalside as a beacon on Buffalo’s beautiful waterfront,” Sen. Schumer said. “This funding is the lifeboat this historic vessel needs to complete its repairs, and I will keep fighting to guide us through these rocky waters and steer this ship through the repair and restoration process to keep her safe and seaworthy for generations to come.”