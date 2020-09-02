VA of Western New York holds virtual birthday celebration for WWII Veteran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The VA of the Western New York healthcare system had a virtual birthday party today for one of our local veterans.

Sydney Cole turns 106-years-old today.

He served in World War II as a former captain and pilot in the Army Air Forces.

The VA invited his friends and family to celebrate the special occasion via Zoom.

The online party was packed with lots of food, decorations, and even live-music.

After the war, Sydney married and ran several successful businesses in downtown Buffalo.

He was recently inducted into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame.