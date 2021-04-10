Vacant Gorton St. house goes up in flames, Buffalo Firefighter sustains eye injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vacant house on Gorton Street in Buffalo went up in flames causing a Buffalo Fire Fighter an eye injury Saturday.

Officials tell News 4 the vacant house at 186 Gorton might have been home to squatters, but no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The fire started on the first floor of the two-story structure and spread to the second floor and eventually the attic. Buffalo Fire estimates around $150,000 in damage to the Gorton Street address.

We’re told a responding fire fighter sustained an eye injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.