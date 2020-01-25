Vacant home burns in Buffalo, nearby occupied home damaged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Saturday morning in Buffalo, a fire began at a vacant home and ended up damaging an occupied one, too.

Firefighters made their way to 293 Sweet Ave. just before 1:40 a.m.

The fire there began in the rear of the vacant structure, and eventually caused exposure damage to a nearby home on the 100 block of Sobieski St.

The damage to the occupied home on Sobieski was estimated at $20,000, while damage to the structure on Sweet was estimated at $100,000.

No one was injured as a result of this. It’s not clear how the fire started, but investigators are working to figure that out.