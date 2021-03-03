Vaccination clinic at Delavan-Grider Community Center expanding eligibility today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., the number of people able to get vaccinated at Buffalo’s Delavan-Grider Community Center will vastly expand.

Up until then, appointments there have been restricted to 10 specific area codes in the vicinity. This policy was put in place to help people in underserved areas get protected from COVID-19.

When the eligibility expands at 8 a.m., anyone in groups 1A or 1B can sign up to get vaccinated there, no matter where in Erie County they live.

To schedule an appointment, click or tap here, or call 1-833-697-4829.

