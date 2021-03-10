Poloncarz urges patience as vaccinations begin at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re getting an inside look at the brand new mass vaccination site in downtown Buffalo.

The clinic at the KeyBank Center is officially giving shots. The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people each day.

The clinic started off as just for people 65 and older, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says it’s expanding to people 60 and older, and those with 1B eligibility.

Appointments for Wednesday are already full, and right now, more than 20,000 people are on a wait list for the vaccine throughout the county. Health officials have begun working through that list.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is asking people to be patient.

“We want to remind everyone that eligibility does not mean availability,” Poloncarz said. “A lot of people are eligible, but we have more people — by thousands and thousands that are eligible — than those shots that are available on a weekly basis.”

The county is also setting up pop-up clinics around the county to help more people on that list get vaccinated.

