Vandals forcing dozens of older adults in South Buffalo to miss out on lunches, games, programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A pair of vandals is forcing dozens of older adults in South Buffalo to miss out on lunches, games, and programs.

The folks at the Valley Community Association have a message for the duo who were caught on video stealing the catalytic convert out of this van, that’s used for senior services.

“Think about what would happen if it were yours, if someone did that to you how would you like it?”

The center has been hosting senior services for more than a decade. Usually, they use the van to pick the seniors up and to take them to various events, activities, and programs, but now they can’t do that anymore.

“They get picked up, they go over to our other property, they get something to eat, they play bingo, they get out of the house. And then we use it for other transportation, but now without that, we can’t drive it without the catalytic converters on,” Vice President of the Valley Community Association Joseph Carpino said.

It happened early Wednesday morning and surveillance video shows two people in the lot, one gets under the car, while the other appears to be on the look-out.

“We don’t really know who would do something like that. We’re here to help them. We can even get them a job, if they want a job, but evidently they figure this is easier,” Carpino added.

It’s not the first time the van has been vandalized.

Carpino says, “I think it was last year, they drilled holes in the gas tank just to get the gas.”

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Buffalo Police tip line at 716-847-2255.