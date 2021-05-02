Vehicle accident on Roebling Ave causes early morning powerline issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of power lines were affected this morning after a two-vehicle crash on Buffalo’s Roebling Avenue.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a Kia struck another vehicle and hit a utility pole on the first block of Roebling. The impact caused power issues in the surrounding area, Buffalo Police said.

No injuries or charges have been filed. National Grid was on scene to resolve the power issues.