BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The vehicle alleged to have been involved in Thursday’s I-190 shooting that left one sewer authority worker dead and two others injured has been recovered by New York State Police.

The vehicle, a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was allegedly stolen and was processed by troopers as potential evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The three sewer authority workers, Keyshawn N. Gault, 22, Myron L. Walker, 30, Lamar T. Whitfield Jr., 23, were traveling southbound on the I-190 near the Peace Bridge when their city pickup truck was shot at multiple times on Oct. 26.

Gault, the front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Walker, said to be the driver, and Whitfield, the backseat passenger, was transported to ECMC for treatment. All three were from Buffalo.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYS police at 585-344-6200.

In addition, Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the shooting. They provided the following photo of the suspect vehicle prior to it being recovered:

Photo: Crime Stoppers