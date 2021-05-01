Vehicle crashes into Grider Street home overnight, BPD searching for the driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into Grider Street home early Saturday morning.

Officials say officers responded to the 500 block of Grider Street near Pembroke Avenue just before 1 a.m. after a person drove their vehicle into a home. The crash left a hole in the basement of the home and damaged the foundation.

The driver fled the scene of the crash and has not been located. The vehicle has been taken into police custody.

No injuries have been reported.