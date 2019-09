BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo police say a vehicle traveling on High Street crashed through the railing on the High Street overpass and dropped down onto the 33.

Police responded to the call just after 6:45 p.m. at High Street and the Kensington Expressway.

Courtesy Jeff Hannon

Courtesy Jeff Hannon

Courtesy Jeff Hannon

No one was injured in the crash. Authorities say there was extensive damage to the vehicle.

Officials are investigating if the vehicle was speeding.