BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overturned vehicle was found at the edge of the water near Smith St. in Buffalo Thursday morning.

Police were seen investigating the area next to the Buffalo River shortly after 8 a.m.

It appears the vehicle was left there by someone. No injuries were reported.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.