BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is looking to learn more about a crash that took place on the campus of D’Youville University.
The vehicle rolled over near the roundabout on Fargo Avenue and appeared to be heavily damaged.
The video above was taken by a News 4 photojournalist on Sunday around 4:15 a.m. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
Latest Posts
- Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023
- Alabama woman who joined Islamic State hopes to return from Syria camp
- UB job fair happening Tuesday at the Galleria
- Proposed Williamsville historic district up for more discussion Monday night
- NYS Independent Redistricting Commission 2023 public hearing schedule
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.